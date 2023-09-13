Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $728.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

