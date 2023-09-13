Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Itaú Chile has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

