Barclays Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $250.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $227.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $853,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

