Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,050,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,693,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,883 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 316.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

BFAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

