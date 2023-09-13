Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 71.1% in August

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 17,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,426. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

