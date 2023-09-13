BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.967 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$55.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.62 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.11.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$6.04 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3227163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.29.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

