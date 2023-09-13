BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

