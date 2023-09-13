BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
BDO Unibank Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.
About BDO Unibank
