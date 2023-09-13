Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Sell Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 29,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,537. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

