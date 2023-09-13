BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lowered by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 236,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,752. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.