Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $257.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,499. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.45 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average of $282.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.