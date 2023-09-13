Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 922.1% in August

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, an increase of 922.1% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BNOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 117,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,514. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

