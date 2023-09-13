Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of C$171.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8700102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.