Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 3,575 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

