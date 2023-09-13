Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,855,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,806,000 after purchasing an additional 836,969 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.