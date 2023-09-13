Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,610 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,183,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,279 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $252.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

