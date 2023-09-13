BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $326.13 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $26,260.87 or 0.99969364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $326.13 million and approximately $386,050.94 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,909.09147932 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $384,288.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.