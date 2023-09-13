BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $24.15 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 184.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,111.30 or 1.00034085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09640156 USD and is up 177.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $24.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

