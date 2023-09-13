BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 1,686,994 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,711,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 759,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 181,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,712. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.89.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.