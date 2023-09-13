BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,924. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

