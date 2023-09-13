BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MUE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

