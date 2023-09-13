BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

MQY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 31,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,032. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

