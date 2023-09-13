Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. 2,240,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,402,086 shares of company stock worth $224,463,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

