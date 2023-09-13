Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Blue Water Biotech Stock Up 5.8 %
BWV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 33,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,604. Blue Water Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.37.
Blue Water Biotech Company Profile
