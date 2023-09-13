BlueArk (BRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,172.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.51 or 0.00773753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00118542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015458 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

