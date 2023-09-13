Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.02. 89,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,027 shares of company stock valued at $22,579,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

