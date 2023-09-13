Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Trimmed by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

BSX stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,465 shares of company stock worth $11,045,503. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

