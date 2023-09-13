Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $247.29

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$247.29 and last traded at C$246.11, with a volume of 1499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$243.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$267.45.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$242.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$234.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.88 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.648803 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.