BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,400,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,499,923 shares.The stock last traded at $38.20 and had previously closed at $38.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 71.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BP by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,250,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,638.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 79,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,383 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

