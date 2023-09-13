Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
Brambles Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brambles
In related news, insider Nessa O’Sullivan 73,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. Insiders have purchased 107 shares of company stock valued at $1,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.