Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 250,530 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250,530 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $48,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 1,328,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

