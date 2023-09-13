Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 289,410 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 289,410 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,665,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,672 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 231,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

