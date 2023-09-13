Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.85 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454,570 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,670. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

