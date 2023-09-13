Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.72 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,173. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

