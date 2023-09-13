Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $36.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,072 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. 148,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,272. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

