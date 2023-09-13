Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MetLife worth $31,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MET traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

