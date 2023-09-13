Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,602 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

PXD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 668,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

