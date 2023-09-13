Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

MRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. 2,065,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,934,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,756 shares of company stock worth $2,935,605. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.