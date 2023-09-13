Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,220 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.