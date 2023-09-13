Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,985 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 290,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

