Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,914 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 856,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,049. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

