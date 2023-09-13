Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 25,098 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 489,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,416. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

