Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,075 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $34,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. 523,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,538. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

