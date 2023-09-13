Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 310,344 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,344 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.34. 424,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,609. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

