Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 31,657 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,657 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

