Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 42,800 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $37,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

