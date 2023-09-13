Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Zebra Technologies worth $42,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

