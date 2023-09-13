Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,239 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $44,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 107.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.61. 113,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,225. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

