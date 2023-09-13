Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $39.19 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.97. 326,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,173. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

