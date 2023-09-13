BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 598,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,687,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BRF by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

