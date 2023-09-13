Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Clarivate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Clarivate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

